Uneeda Sicilian is the latest pizza joint to pop up downtown

New Huger Street bakery to offer cakes, pies, and jobs for disabled and women in Section 8 housing

Katrina Murphy can't remember when she wasn't a baker. Even in middle school she was making cakes for classmates' birthdays. In college she majored in English, but frosting trumped Robert Frost when it came time to make a career choice. She always ended working in bakeries, one in Aiken and later Kaminsky's in Charleston. Now Murphy is opening her own bakery, Once Upon a Treat, on the corner of Huger and Rutledge streets. But this won't just be a place for just cakes and cookies, although she says, "we will have those and they'll be delicious." Instead, Murphy plans to make her new bakery an employment opportunity for Section 8 women and individuals with disabilities.

By Kinsey Gidick

