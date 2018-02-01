Thursday, February 1, 2018
SNOB has reopened after month-long renovation
Back in action
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Thu, Feb 1, 2018 at 10:03 AM
"The chef is beside himself," says Slightly North Of Broad GM Peter Pierce. He means in a good way. After 17 years at SNOB
, Pierce says Hall Management Group
's month-long renovation is the largest project they've undertaken at the East Bay property. "I don't remember anything close to this."
While Pierce says SNOB's menu, service, and atmosphere are all the same, the place has been spiffed up quite a bit. In the kitchen there are "new walls and floors and equipment, new tiles and new lighting ... and very importantly we put in a new hood system," says Pierce. "We have new air units in the kitchen and dining room. In the summer, you know if you've been, it tends to get a little warm."
The chef's table counter has been raised six inches, the front of house has a new seven-foot wine wall, and the bathrooms have new vanities and toilets. "People have been waiting outside to get their SNOB fix," says Pierce.
SNOB is open for lunch Mon.-Fri. from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., for dinner nightly starting at 5 p.m., and for brunch 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.
