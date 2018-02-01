February 01, 2018 Food+Drink » Eat

Drink for good at Bay Street Biergarten's Fat Tuesday fundraiser 

Alligator tacos included

What’s the best way to celebrate Fat Tuesday? Lots of tacos and drink deals. On February 13th, Bay Street Biergarten is spicing up their weekly taps, tacos, and trivia with some Mardi Gras specials to benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

They’re offering a three for $11 special on alligator and crawfish tacos, jambalaya, and frozen hurricanes. The big easy style fun continues with trivia at 7:30 p.m., including a Mardi Gras trivia round, and Mardi Gras music. NASH-FM’s Tori Lynn and Jay are stopping by to host trivia and live broadcast the entire night.

Guests who tune in to NASH-FM can get the chance to win one of three trivia prizes, including a reserved table for trivia and a $25 gift card for each winner. The fun starts at 3 p.m. and lasts until 9 p.m.


