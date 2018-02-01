Thursday, February 1, 2018
Chef John Currence is opening a Big Bad Breakfast in Charleston
2018: The year of the breakfast
by Kinsey Gidick
on Thu, Feb 1, 2018 at 2:28 PM
Provided
Chef John Currence
According to the Post & Courier
, James Beard award-winning chef John Currence is opening his sixth Big Bad Breakfast in Charleston.
The Oxford, Miss. chef, who also owns City Grocery, Bouré, Snackbar, and event company The Main Event, will open Big Bad Breakfast at 456 Meeting St., the former home of Simply Fashions.
Currence told P&C that while BBB, as it's lovingly known, will have the same format as its sister properties, he intends to source local products including seafood and produce at the all-day breakfast spot.
Demolition on the property is expected to begin in the next few weeks.
Google Street View
Big Bad Breakfast will reportedly open at 456 Meeting St.
