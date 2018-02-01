Eat

Thursday, February 1, 2018

Chef John Currence is opening a Big Bad Breakfast in Charleston

2018: The year of the breakfast

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Thu, Feb 1, 2018 at 2:28 PM

Chef John Currence - PROVIDED
According to the Post & Courier, James Beard award-winning chef John Currence is opening his sixth Big Bad Breakfast in Charleston.
Oxford, Miss. Chef John Currence is no stranger to Charleston. He visits frequently and is often a guest at the Charleston Wine + Food festival. But this March the owner of City Grocery, Snack Bar, and, of course, Big Bad Breakfast, isn't doing a fancy dinner during the event, rather he'll take over greasy spoon favorite The Marina Variety store for a March 3 late-night breakfast to benefit Lowcountry Street Grocery and Currence's charity Move On Up Foundation which funds youth initiatives focused on health, wellbeing, and physical activity.
The Oxford, Miss. chef, who also owns City Grocery, Bouré, Snackbar, and event company The Main Event, will open Big Bad Breakfast at 456 Meeting St., the former home of Simply Fashions.

Currence told P&C that while BBB, as it's lovingly known, will have the same format as its sister properties, he intends to source local products including seafood and produce at the all-day breakfast spot.

Demolition on the property is expected to begin in the next few weeks.
Oxford, Miss.-based chef John Currence can be an acquired taste — he's fond of phrases like "I will f*****g punch you in the mouth with flavor" — but his cooking makes an immediate (favorable) impression.
click to enlarge Big Bad Breakfast will reportedly open at 456 Meeting St. - GOOGLE STREET VIEW
  • Big Bad Breakfast will reportedly open at 456 Meeting St.

