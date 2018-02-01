Charleston Beer Garden introduces Carolina focus, unlimited tasting tickets

click to enlarge
Imagine: more than 20 Carolina craft breweries, spread out on a grassy venue by the water, pouring thousands of frothy pints of IPAs, stouts, reds, ciders, and more for seven hours in the warm May sun. Gets you in a Carolina state of mind, no?
Taking place at the Grove at Patriots Point Sat. May 19 starting at noon, the Charleston Beer Garden will focus specifically on Carolina brews this year.
"We know how much our attendees love to try craft beers and explore new offerings from our local and regional breweries, so this year we're highlighting the amazing breweries all around North and South Carolina," said director of development and marketing at Lowcountry AIDS Services Jason Kirk. "We're confident this year's festival attendees will appreciate our expanded offerings and Carolina focus."
The event — which raises money for Lowcountry AIDS Services
— has confirmed local participants including Charles Towne Fermentory, Cooper River, Frothy Beard, Lo-Fi, Munkle, Rusty Bull, Tradesman, and Two Blokes, with more to follow. Slated food trucks so far are Roti Rolls, Braised in the South, Charleston Festival Foods, Dave 'N' Dubs Hot Dogs, Platia, and Rolled Quesadillas.
In addition to food and booze, guests can enjoy live entertainment from local bands The Dubplates and Sol Driven Train, plus (friendly!) arm wrestling competitions, a hands-free pizza eating contest, corn hole, keg tossing, and more.
Early-bird tickets to the event are now on sale, with $15 general admission tickets and $35 VIP. GA tickets include five beer tasting tickets; VIP includes 15 tickets, expedited entrance, and access to the Oasis shade tent with private seating, bathrooms, and swag.
Between March 1-April 1 tickets are $20 GA, $40 VIP; after April 1, GA are $25 in advance, $35 day-of, and VIP are $50 in advance.
New this year is yet another ticket option for major hop heads: the Brew Pass. For $75 you receive a commemorative glass and unlimited 2-3 ounce tastings. Only 175 Brew Pass tickets are available. Purchase tickets
online at charlestonbeergarden.com.