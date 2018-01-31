Chefs Tres Jackson and Nate Whiting whip up a special dinner to give kids bikes

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Chefs Tres Jackson and Nate Whiting will surprise the students at Mt. Zion elementary with 300 bikes
For Katie Blomquist, a former first grade teacher at a Title 1 North Charleston school, riding a bike is a simple and essential part of childhood. When Blomquist learned that students in her class didn't have the means to own a bike, she took action, starting a GoFundMe campaign that would eventually evolve to become nonprofit Going Places
.
Upon learning about this local organization, Sorghum & Salt Chef Tres Jackson and Juliet's Chef Nate Whiting decided to team up to host a collab dinner with a portion of proceeds benefitting Going Places.
"As chefs, the driving force of what we do is to bring joy to our diners through food," said Jackson in a press release. "This dinner is an opportunity not only to do that with a different menu than we usually deliver, but also contribute meaningfully to the lives of children who deserve to enjoy simple pleasures such as riding their very own bike."
Mon. Feb. 26 starting at 5 p.m., Sorghum & Salt will open up for this special fundraising dinner; Whiting will join Jackson in crafting a total of 10 signature dishes and two dim sum items. In addition to the Monday dinner, there will be a special dish — spicy Heritage Foods pork ragu, house made spaghetti, collard kimchi, and Parmesan — that will be available on the menu throughout the month of Feb. with proceeds benefitting Going Places.
With this ongoing campaign, Jackson and Whiting will be helping to purchase 300 bikes (custom designed by Going Places and Affordabike) locks, and helmets for a surprise bike reveal at Johns Island's Mt. Zion Elementary School to take place May 1.