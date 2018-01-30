Threat of suspicious banana bread contained

Flickr: geschmackssache

No pastries injuries were reported

Police & Fire respond to suspicious package call @ Bank of America @ 901 Savannah Highway. Turns out to be banana bread. — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) January 30, 2018

Following a 7:28 a.m. emergency call, Charleston police and fire were dispatched to the Bank of America in the 900 block of Savannah Highway Tuesday morning.The call was made to report a suspicious package. Fortunately, Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis said the package contained banana bread.As of 8:23 a.m., the threat of the suspiciously delicious baked good had been contained and, we presume, the banana bread is in custody facing false pretense charges.