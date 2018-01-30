Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Threat of suspicious banana bread contained
This shit is bananas
Posted
by Kinsey Gidick
on Tue, Jan 30, 2018 at 8:56 AM
-
Flickr: geschmackssache
-
No pastries injuries were reported
Following a 7:28 a.m. emergency call, Charleston police and fire were dispatched to the Bank of America in the 900 block of Savannah Highway Tuesday morning.
The call was made to report a suspicious package. Fortunately, Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis said the package contained banana bread.
As of 8:23 a.m., the threat of the suspiciously delicious baked good had been contained and, we presume, the banana bread is in custody facing false pretense charges.
Tags: Charleston P.D., banana bread, Image