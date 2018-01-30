Eat

Tuesday, January 30, 2018

Threat of suspicious banana bread contained

This shit is bananas

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Tue, Jan 30, 2018 at 8:56 AM

No pastries injuries were reported - FLICKR: GESCHMACKSSACHE
  • Flickr: geschmackssache
  • No pastries injuries were reported

Following a 7:28 a.m. emergency call, Charleston police and fire were dispatched to the Bank of America in the 900 block of Savannah Highway Tuesday morning.

The call was made to report a suspicious package. Fortunately, Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis said the package contained banana bread.

As of 8:23 a.m., the threat of the suspiciously delicious baked good had been contained and, we presume, the banana bread is in custody facing false pretense charges. 

Tags: , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS