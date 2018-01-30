Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Rec Room is the no. 1 seller of PBR cans in the world four years running
"HOLY SHIT!"
Posted
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Tue, Jan 30, 2018 at 2:07 PM
Flickr user davidwilson1949
As someone who literally met
her soon-to-be-husband at the place under the overpass one dark and boozy night four years ago, I can say with confidence that sippin' a cold PBR served up by Boston and crew in the wee hours of the morning at Recovery Room is about the best feeling in the world.
And it seems the rest of you agree. According to owner Chris DiMattia's Facebook
, just a few hours ago he received the official numbers from Pabst: "HOLY SHIT! Numbers in from PABST! Once again the Recovery Room and the People of Charleston are the #1 Drinkers of PBR Cans In the World!! Thank you to everyone who came in for a beer all year! Lets go for 5 Years in a Row!"
Sounds like it's time to crack open a cold one.
