Learn about bees at GrowFood Carolina's Sweet Buzz celebration

Jonathan Boncek
Bees from the Bee Cause's Meet Street Academy hive
Pollinators, y'all. What would we be without them? Pretty freaking hungry is what. That's why GrowFood Carolina wants you to learn all about bees at its Sweet Buzz, an event celebrating local honey, pollinators, and farmers.
On Fri. Feb. 9, the food hub will host Making It Grow's Amanda McNulty to talk about planting for pollinators along with Tami Enright from The Bee Cause to give a demonstrative hive talk explaining how crucial bees are to our food system.
Of course, you can't have a honey celebration without the liquid gold and it will be flowing with Travis Grimes (Husk, Tres Jackson (Sorghum & Salt), Patty Cohen & Trudi Wagner (Goat.Sheep.Cow), Greer Gilchrist & Cameron Neal (Harbinger Cafe), Trevor Smith (Harold’s Cabin), Adam Hodgson (5 Church), and Michael Greene (Michael’s on The Alley) serving honey-inspired dishes.
The party starts at 6 p.m. and tickets
are $45 for general admission, $35 for students with ID, and free for farmers working with GrowFood.