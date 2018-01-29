Eat

Monday, January 29, 2018

What's Poppin': Pub Fare, a BBQ and bourbon mashup, a trip to Italy, and amore

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Mon, Jan 29, 2018 at 2:08 PM

Only a few days left in January and then we're on to SEWE and Valentine's Day and Charleston Wine + Food and St. Patrick's Day and Easter and before you know it it's Spoleto season. Phew. Slow down and smell the roses, taste the wine, and eat the burgers at these area pop-ups this week:

Monday
If this gray weather is making you crave a glass of vino, head to Stems & Skins from 6 to 8 p.m. Eyrie Vineyards' (located in Oregon) assistant winemaker Amy McCandlish will be pouring some retro '90s wines like Domestic Chardonnays and Pinot Noirs.
Both a learning experience and a foodie event, this College of Charleston lecture, "Food & Faith: A Dialogue Between Muslims and Jews"  focuses on bridging the gap. Attendees will be treated to samples of traditional Jewish foods and dishes from the Muslim world as the panel discusses commonalities between the Jewish and Muslim calendar. After the moderated conversation, attendees will break off into groups to discuss Jewish and Muslim prayer practices, pilgrimage, clothing, and more. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. 
Tuesday
Get your Pub Fare fix at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. from 5 to 10 p.m.
Edison James Island holds a Malvira Wine Dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. Winemaker Robert Damonte of Malvira pours wines from the Piedmont region of Italy and Chef Joel Lucas has crafted a five course dinner menu with dishes from skate wing with butter poached lobster, duck roulade with fig mostarda, and house made burrata with bresaola
Thursday
Head to Kiawah's Mingo Point for Gourmet & Grain, a "BBQ and bourbon mashup." Meet master distillers and enjoy small batch bourbons straight or prepared by celebrated local mixologists while feasting on savory bites from renowned pitmasters from Home Team BBQ, Fox Brothers Bar-B-Q, Swig & Swine, and Cherrywood BBQ & Ale House.
Friday
Take a trip to Italia — or damn near close — at Principle Gallery's Abstracting Italy event. Artist Stephen Elliott Webb will hold a solo exhibition of his most recent work at the gallery starting at 6 p.m. and winemaker Elisabetta Gnudi will showcase four Tuscan Wines with hors d’oeuvres served by MUSE Restaurant.
BKeD SHoP at Brown Fox Coffee Co.
Fri. Jan. 19
7 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
BKeD SHoP's January pop-up at Mt. P newcomer Brown Fox Coffee Co. (307 Simmons St.) was so successful, they've extended it through February. Stop by from 7-10:30 a.m. for a decadent donut.
Saturday
Nana's Seafood & Soul holds a pop-up oyster roast from 6 to 10 p.m. $10 all you can eat oysters, plus additional food and drink available for purchase, and BYOK (bring your own oyster knife). 
