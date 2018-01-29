Eat

Monday, January 29, 2018

Charleston Wine + Food adds Ben's Friends-sponsored yoga event for participants

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Mon, Jan 29, 2018 at 3:40 PM

Last year Ben's Friends, the sober support group started by Indigo Road's Steve Palmer and Charleston Place's Mickey Bakst, sponsored a Chill Space at the Atlanta Food and Wine Festival. The intention of the space, the idea of writer Kat Kinsman, was to provide chefs and participants not interested in the typical food fest party atmosphere with an area to relax, and it was a huge success. The newly sober Chef Sean Brock told the New York Times that it was "the safest I’ve ever felt." 
"We're offering a morning yoga and meditation led by Ashley [Bell] from Reverb on Saturday morning before the Village Opens," says W+F publicist Alyssa Smith. "It's going to be a morning flow and meditation to get everyone in the right space to start that day."

A particular time has not yet been set, though Smith believes it will likely be around 9 a.m., but all those participating in the festival are invited to take part.

"It will be in Marion Square in the quadrant with the main stage with fun music and US Foods will provide swag, maybe a yoga mats or water bottles to support the chef community," adds Smith.

For more details and all the festival events, visit charlestonwineandfood.com.

