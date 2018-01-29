Charleston Wine + Food adds Ben's Friends-sponsored yoga event for participants

Steve Palmer and Mickey Bakst start F&B support group for drug and alcohol addiction

Sober Support

At the height of his addiction, Charleston Grill General Manager Mickey Bakst would wake up, pour a tumbler of Stoli Vodka, top it with grapefruit juice, and do a five-inch line of cocaine. “Then I’d go to work,” he says. That was 34 years go. When his heart had to be resuscitated after a binge, it seemed like he might clean up his act, but Bakst fell even further. “I woke up in a straight jacket in an insane institution in Detroit,” he recalls. It was after that, that Bakst finally sought help.

By Kinsey Gidick

Eat