Get your fish and chips fix Saturday at the opening of new Codfather
Mushy peas, please
Kinsey Gidick
Fri, Jan 26, 2018
If you've been craving the piping hot perfection of The Codfather's fish and chips, salivate in sorrow no more. Adam Randall opens his Codfather 2.0 location on Spruill Avenue tomorrow Sat. Jan. 27.
The chippy owner posted on Instagram
last night, "WE’RE BACK..! Delivery coming tomorrow and we will@prep all@night if we have to so we can open Sat..!"
Randall announced the closure of his original location at 1809 Reynolds Ave. last August citing circumstances out of his control and the need for more square footage. He closed his old location in December and spent the last past month retrofitting North Charleston's old Z-Bar for his new and improved chipper.
But it's not just more space Randall's adding. He also suggested he'd be increasing his beer selection with British, Irish, and Scottish beer on tap and in cans as well as adding even more pies.
If all goes as planned, Randall will unlock the doors at 4254 Spruill Ave. tomorrow at 11 a.m. with fish and chips, mushy peas, curry gravy and the rest to come soon.
