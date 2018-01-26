Get your fish and chips fix Saturday at the opening of new Codfather

WE’RE BACK..! Delivery coming tomorrow and we will@prep all@night if we have to so we can open Sat..! #openforbusiness #chippy #fishandchips #northcharleston #southcarolina #British #fish #chip #shop #entrpreneur #diy #traditional #authentic #chseats #goodeats #culinary #restaurant #proper 🇬🇧🐟🍺🍟🇺🇸

A post shared by The CODfather Chippy (@thecodfatherchipshop) on Jan 25, 2018 at 5:54pm PST