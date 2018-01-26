Cannon Green launches Beats and Brunch remix the last Sunday of every month

click to enlarge
Christopher Shane
Cannon Green's brunch
If you like to crack open your sunny side up egg the minute the beat drops, then you've probably frequented Cannon Green's Sunday "Beats & Brunch" event. The chic spot is now going to crank it up a notch, perhaps all the way to 11, with a themed Beats & Brunch happening the last Sunday of every month.
DJ Natty Heavy, the resident spin master, will start the theme party off this Sun. Jan. 28 with a groovy '70s edition brunch. Guests are encouraged to dress the part, and they'll even be dining on '70s themed dishes crafted by Chef Amelia Scatena and team, in addition to Cannon Green's regular menu items.
The lineup for the next few months is: The Breakfast Club, '80s beats (Feb. 25); MMMBop n' Brunch, '90s edition (March 25); and Mickey Mouse Club (April 29).
Cannon Green's Sunday brunch runs from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; make reservations online
or by calling (843) 817-7311.