Seafood concept Balao set to open above Burwell's

Terrence Edwards

Clammer Dave’s Clam Chowder

Bottarga, House Made Oyster Crackers and Pickled Vegetables



South American “Smokin” Shrimp Cocktail

SC White Shrimp, House Made Clamato, Traditional Accompaniments



Oyster Rockefeller

Pernod Cream, Malabar Spinach, Bacon and Herbed Bread Crumbs



South Atlantic Sushi on the Half Shell

East Coast Oysters, Ahi Tuna, Yuzu, Crispy Nori and Jalapeño



Cold Smoked South Carolina Wahoo

Pickles Shallot, Mustard Oil, Fried Capers, Crème Fraiche and Preserved Lemon



Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

Granny Smith Apple and Celeriac Remoulade, Southern Comeback Sauce and Citrus



The Balao Shrimp Roll

Tarvin Family Shrimp, Louie Dressing, Crispy Shallots



Blackened Seafood Tacos (of the day)

Caramelized Pineapple Pico de Galo, Fermented Red Pepper Aioli, Cilantro Chimichurri



Blue Crab Beignets

Creole Kewpie, Marinated Fennel Salad and Citrus Gel

Chef Nathan Davenport

Taking advantage of his restaurant's rooftop patio, Burwell's owner Kenneth Emery is opening Balao, a new seafood spot above his steakhouse.According to publicist Jonah Jeter, Balao will be lead by chef Nathan Davenport while Raymond Dial continues to operate Burwell's downstairs.Davenport's resume includes opening Husk where, a press release says, he worked "in tandem with Brock to develop the menu."As for Balao's menu, it will change daily, but Jeter did give us a little tease:Look for the new spot at 16 N. Market St. to open soon. And in the meantime, follow Balao on Instagram and Facebook