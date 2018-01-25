Thursday, January 25, 2018
Seafood concept Balao set to open above Burwell's
Sushi on a half shell?
by Kinsey Gidick
on Thu, Jan 25, 2018 at 2:01 PM
Taking advantage of his restaurant's rooftop patio, Burwell's owner Kenneth Emery is opening Balao, a new seafood spot above his steakhouse.
According to publicist Jonah Jeter, Balao will be lead by chef Nathan Davenport while Raymond Dial continues to operate Burwell's downstairs.
Davenport's resume includes opening Husk where, a press release says, he worked "in tandem with Brock to develop the menu."
As for Balao's menu, it will change daily, but Jeter did give us a little tease:
Clammer Dave’s Clam Chowder
Bottarga, House Made Oyster Crackers and Pickled Vegetables
South American “Smokin” Shrimp Cocktail
SC White Shrimp, House Made Clamato, Traditional Accompaniments
Oyster Rockefeller
Pernod Cream, Malabar Spinach, Bacon and Herbed Bread Crumbs
South Atlantic Sushi on the Half Shell
East Coast Oysters, Ahi Tuna, Yuzu, Crispy Nori and Jalapeño
Cold Smoked South Carolina Wahoo
Pickles Shallot, Mustard Oil, Fried Capers, Crème Fraiche and Preserved Lemon
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
Granny Smith Apple and Celeriac Remoulade, Southern Comeback Sauce and Citrus
The Balao Shrimp Roll
Tarvin Family Shrimp, Louie Dressing, Crispy Shallots
Blackened Seafood Tacos (of the day)
Caramelized Pineapple Pico de Galo, Fermented Red Pepper Aioli, Cilantro Chimichurri
Blue Crab Beignets
Creole Kewpie, Marinated Fennel Salad and Citrus Gel
Look for the new spot at 16 N. Market St. to open soon. And in the meantime, follow Balao on Instagram
and Facebook
.
