Home Team BBQ holds inaugural Rock the Block festival Feb. 24

Since 2012, the Fiery Ron crew has been working with the nation's premier pediatric brain cancer outreach services in the U.S., New Orleans-based nonprofit Hogs for the Cause.
Sat., Feb. 24, Home Team downtown — in partnership with Edrington Spirits, Sysco Corporation, Big Green Egg, Coca-Cola, Stage Presence Event Rental, and Hope Sound — will host the inaugural Rock the Block party from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., raising funds for Hogs for the Cause.
The free-to-attend family friendly event will feature Home Team fare, of course, as well as eats from various local chefs/vendors including Shuai Wang (Short Grain
), Bob Cook (Edmund's Oast
), Sam Jones (Sam Jones BBQ
), Jonathan and Justin Fox (Fox Bros Bar-B-Q)
, Eddie Hernandez and Mike Klank (Taqueria del Sol
), and goat.sheep.cow
. Each vendor will prepare two to three menu items with the help of the handy dandy Big Green Egg grill, donated by Big Green Egg
for this event.
And to wash down all the good food? Home Team beverage director Adam Rothstein and Jayce McConnell of Edmund's will create special cocktails for the block party using Virgil Kaine spirits and Home Team and Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. will collaborate on a limited-edition beer to be released at the event. All food and drink will be available for purchase a la carte.
The Artisanals, Hans Wenzel & the Eighty Sixers, and BJ Barham will take the stage throughout the day — feel free to hang a while, Williman Street will be closed off for the festival. Raffle tickets will be sold for the chance to wine prizes including your very own Big Green Egg (those bad boys are pricey), with proceeds going to Hogs for the Cause.