Chef at James Island's Tattooed Senorita charged with assaulting/fondling three CofC students

Additional charges filed against suspect in assault/fondling of three College of Charleston Coeds pic.twitter.com/Ynyx53eGV3 — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) January 25, 2018

According to the Charleston Police Department, Richard James Jarecki (23) has been arrested and charged with three counts of assault and battery 2nd degree following an incident Tuesday Jan. 23.Jarecki's Facebook page says he's the executive chef at James Island's Tattooed Senorita and previously worked at Screen Door and as executive chef at The Rarebit. A staffer at Tattooed Senorita declined to comment.The original police report describes the first assault/fondling as taking place around 9 p.m. at the corner of Pitt and Vanderhorst streets. The suspect then fled and attacked a second victim in the same manner 15 minutes later in the same manner at the corner of Pitt and Calhoun St. A third victim came forward Wednesday morning.Jarecki is being held at Al Cannon Detention Center.