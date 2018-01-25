Bohemian Bull's new owner kicks off 2018 by launching a beer and barbecue fest

-
Bohemian Bull's backyard beer garden will be the setting for the Charleston Craft Beer & BBQ Festival
It's one thing to take over ownership of a restaurant for the first time. It's quite another to launch a brand new beer fest at your restaurant one month after becoming the owner. But that's exactly what Bohemian Bull's Chad Biel is doing.
Last night Biel, who's been GM since Bohemian opened and bought the restaurant this month, made tickets for his new Charleston Craft Beer & BBQ Festival live and already 900+ people have liked the event on Facebook
.
The excitement is likely partly to do with the arrival of a new festival following the end of Brewvival and partly to do with its all local focus. Charleston Craft Beer & BBQ will exclusively feature 12 local breweries in Bohemian's backyard beer garden.
Participants include: Freehouse, Frothy Beard, Tradesman, Revelry, Twisted Cypress, Holy City, Westbrook, Two Blokes, Pawley's Island, Munkle, Lo-Fi, and Cooper River. But more could join the line-up says Biel says.
"I reached out to everyone I knew and said "You wanna do this?" I think we could get 14 or 15 if I hear back from everybody," says Biel.
The $50 tickets
to the Feb. 24 11 a.m.-5 p.m. event include a 5 oz. snifter glass and you'll be able to drink whatever you want, in addition each guest will get a plate of barbecue with a food ticket and choice of one of three different proteins and two of four different sides.
No kids are allowed at the 21 and up event, but Bohemian's indoor restaurant will be open to regular guests. Parking will be available in the restaurants back lot as well with some spaces next door at the old skating rink.
But don't worry about parking or Ubering yet. Just get a ticket. There are only 250 available and based on the calls Biel has gotten today, he expects it to sell out quick.