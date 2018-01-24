Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Eat Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams and support women running for office
Game of cones
by Kinsey Gidick
on Wed, Jan 24, 2018 at 8:45 AM
She Should Run is committed to getting at least 250,000 women to run by 2030
Everyone's favorite King Street ice cream shop is showing the love to women running for office by donating its proceeds to She Should Run
on national Ice Cream for Breakfast Day.
If you stop by for a scoop on Feb. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon, you can eat your ice cream knowing that 50 percent of that day's proceeds will benefit She Should Run, a non-partisan nonprofit dedicated to supporting women running for office in America.
“I’ve always made ice creams that bring people together and foster community. So it’s especially meaningful for us as a company to take that a step further and contribute what we do best to a greater movement, which She Should Run is helping lead,” says Jeni Britton Bauer, Jeni's founder. “If we can use something as lighthearted as a day about eating ice cream for breakfast to help She Should Run continue unleashing the fierce leadership potential in all women, well, then, I think we’re doing right by our mission.”
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is at 501 King St.
