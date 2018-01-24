Dockery's starts serving Sunday brunch this weekend

If you are "D.I. til' I die" (full disclosure, we made that up) then you're gonna love the new brunch addition to the island. Dockery's, a mashup music venue, brewery, and restaurant, will now be serving Sunday brunch featuring a rotating lineup of local musicians.
Dockery's on #danielisland begins serving #brunch this Sunday at 10am, with @thelowhills playing on the Dockery's Stage at 11. Join us for your favorites: #benedicts #shrimp #flatbreads #doughnuts and more!⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #charlestonbrunch #drinklocal #livemusic #chseats #chsfoodie #charleston #sundayfunday