Wednesday, January 24, 2018

Dockery's starts serving Sunday brunch this weekend

Featuring a hearth baked cinnamon roll 😋

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Wed, Jan 24, 2018 at 11:14 AM

If you are "D.I. til' I die" (full disclosure, we made that up) then you're gonna love the new brunch addition to the island. Dockery's, a mashup music venue, brewery, and restaurant, will now be serving Sunday brunch featuring a rotating lineup of local musicians.

Brunch service kicks off this Sun. Jan. 28. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Expect to find menu items from Executive Chef Jason Ulak like cinnamon rolls and house made doughnuts; brisket Benedict; wood-fired oven brunch flatbread; salmon toast; shrimp and hominy; and Dockery's double patty burger with bacon shallot jam, aged cheddar, bread and butter pickles, and "comeback" sauce.

Americana and roots band The Lowhills take the stage this Sun. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Make reservations for brunch online or by calling (843) 471-1130.

