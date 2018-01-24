Dockery's starts serving Sunday brunch this weekend

Dockery's on #danielisland begins serving #brunch this Sunday at 10am, with @thelowhills playing on the Dockery's Stage at 11. Join us for your favorites: #benedicts #shrimp #flatbreads #doughnuts and more!⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #charlestonbrunch #drinklocal #livemusic #chseats #chsfoodie #charleston #sundayfunday

A post shared by Dockery's (@dockerysdi) on Jan 23, 2018 at 1:36pm PST