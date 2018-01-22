These Charleston spots will help stock your Super Bowl LII party

click to enlarge Provided

You'll score major points with Lewis BBQ's game day platters

It’s almost here guys. The Super Bowl. Whether you're here for the football or the halftime show, there's one thing we all want on Super Bowl Sunday — food and lots of it. This year, skip the cooking and go straight to the eating with these local deals.

Lewis Barbecue is taking pre-orders on their game day platters. Choose from wings by the dozen, chips and queso, and sandwich platters with sides.

Queology has a Super Bowl tailgate package with your choice of chicken and pork and two sides (rolls included) that feeds four to six people for $19.99. They're also offering a 50 piece smoked wing platter with two sides for $39.99.

Earth Fare is offering platters of everything from veggies to chicken wings starting at $24.99.

Taziki's offers a variety of platters, including dip options, starting at $9.99 per pint, and feast platters for 10 people or more.

Kickin' Chicken has several chicken platters, sides, and drinks available for game day. Chicken platters start at $29.99.





The Crab Shack has seafood platters, chicken platters, and dips starting at $24.99 and a whole key lime pie for $20.99.



Ted's Butcherblock has MEAT BASKETS starting at $65, which is about as Super Bowl Sunday as it gets.



Jim 'N Nick's serves up party platters that will feed an army of sportsball fans. Choose from wings, sliders, riblets and more.



If you're more of a wine and cheese family than a beer and brats family, be sure to pre-order a gorgeous platter from goat.sheep.cow.





Butcher and Bee

is offering platters of their dips, mezze menu, and sandwich platters. Contact info@butcherandbee.com for more information.