What's Poppin': More ramen with friends, an Italian/Gullah collab, and a resolution dinner

Andrew Cebulka
Kwei Fei pops up at The Daily every Fri. and Sat.
It's the fourth week of January, which means if you started your "I'm going to eat super healthy!" resolution on Jan. 1, you've officially been on the wagon for 21 days!! Congrats. Now, to celebrate, check out these inventive dinners, pop-ups, and more around town. You deserve it.
Monday
Ramen with Friends at Edmund's Oast
They say to never eat ramen alone, right? Chef Shuai Wang of Short Grain will join Edmund's Oast Executive Chef Bob Cook in the kitchen at Edmund’s from 5 to 10 p.m. for a menu of gizzards and chips, kale and ricotta fritters (!), Korean army stew, pork and cabbage rolls, pork rib ramen, shrimp egg rolls, smoked lamb kimchi stew, smoked mussels with miso and rosemary aioli, spicy crab soup with rice sheets, and steamed pork dumplings. Bartender extraordinaire Jayce McConnell will serve up "big" rum drinks.
Tuesday
Pub Fare Pop-UP
Get your fill of pub grub at the Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. Pub Fare pop up from 5 to 10 p.m.
Wednesday
Le Farfalle Gullah Geechee Collab with BJ Dennis
A Gullah Geechee and Italian mashup? If anyone can do it BJ Dennis and Michael Toscano can. The special dinner will feature menu items like soup with stewed greens and ham bone; Geechee oyster stew; potato gnocchi with potlicker, smoked ham hock, and collard green pesto; Tajarin with pork head hash ragu and crackling breadcrumb; braised oxtail with estrella pumpkin, nostrale rice, and turnip greens; and perloo with baccala, chicken legs, ndjua, and Charleston gold rice. Dinner service begins at 5:30 p.m. and reservations can be made online
Thursday
Park Cafe Resolution Dinner
Although they no longer offer a regular dinner service, Park Cafe is still poppin up with family style dinners. This month's meal is all about sticking to your resolutions; Chef Pat Gottschall will prepare a menu of healthy yet delicious fare with wine pairings available. Tickets for the four course dinner will be $50 with the option to pair with wine for an additional $30. Seating begins at 6:30 p.m. but there will be a pre-dinner cocktail served at 6 p.m. for those who arrive early.
Friday
Kwei Fei Residency at The Daily
Chef David Schuttenberg continues his Kwei Fei residency at The Daily serving up Sichuan leaning dishes from 6 p.m. to midnight. The menu changes regularly, but expect both smaller and entree sized dishes along with beer, wine, and cocktails available for purchase.
Saturday
Bacon and Beer at Rusty Bull Brewing Co.
If you're a human being and not a robot or extraterrestrial we're assuming you like bacon and beer. Head to Rusty Bull from 5 to 9 p.m. for brews paired with a bacon dish from Swig & Swine's mobile kitchen and a boozy maple bacon donut from Glazed. Swig & Swine is also partnering with Cowboy Cauldrons to introduce bacon weave smores — gooey marshmallow and chocolate inside juicy pieces of bacon woven together. Sold.
Sunday
6th Annual Pig Roast and Bourbon Sip at Revelry
From noon to 3 p.m., stop by Revelry Brewing for a whole hog feast (with all the fixins) from Poogan's Smokehouse, bourbon samples from Diageo, and of course tasty cold brews from Revelry. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the door and include unlimited barbecue and three drink tickets. All proceeds from the event will be donated to nonprofit Feed the Need, which works with area chefs and restaurants to provide food for local homeless shelters and soup kitchens.