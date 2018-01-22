Eat

Monday, January 22, 2018

What's Poppin': More ramen with friends, an Italian/Gullah collab, and a resolution dinner

Pop in, eat up

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Mon, Jan 22, 2018 at 11:49 AM

click to enlarge Kwei Fei pops up at The Daily every Fri. and Sat. - ANDREW CEBULKA
  • Andrew Cebulka
  • Kwei Fei pops up at The Daily every Fri. and Sat.
It's the fourth week of January, which means if you started your "I'm going to eat super healthy!" resolution on Jan. 1, you've officially been on the wagon for 21 days!! Congrats. Now, to celebrate, check out these inventive dinners, pop-ups, and more around town. You deserve it.

Monday
Ramen with Friends at Edmund's Oast
They say to never eat ramen alone, right? Chef Shuai Wang of Short Grain will join Edmund's Oast Executive Chef Bob Cook in the kitchen at Edmund’s from 5 to 10 p.m. for a menu of gizzards and chips, kale and ricotta fritters (!), Korean army stew, pork and cabbage rolls, pork rib ramen, shrimp egg rolls, smoked lamb kimchi stew, smoked mussels with miso and rosemary aioli, spicy crab soup with rice sheets, and steamed pork dumplings. Bartender extraordinaire Jayce McConnell will serve up "big" rum drinks. 
Location Details Edmund's Oast
Edmund's Oast
1081 Morrison Dr.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 727-1145
Dinner & Weekend Brunch.
Modern American, Pubs + Taverns and Bar
Map

Tuesday
Pub Fare Pop-UP
Get your fill of pub grub at the Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. Pub Fare pop up from 5 to 10 p.m.
Location Details Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.
Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.
1505 King St. Ext.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 990-9449
Brewery, Pizza, Brewpub and Bar
Map

Wednesday
Le Farfalle Gullah Geechee Collab with BJ Dennis
A Gullah Geechee and Italian mashup? If anyone can do it BJ Dennis and Michael Toscano can. The special dinner will feature menu items like soup with stewed greens and ham bone; Geechee oyster stew; potato gnocchi with potlicker, smoked ham hock, and collard green pesto; Tajarin with pork head hash ragu and crackling breadcrumb; braised oxtail with estrella pumpkin, nostrale rice, and turnip greens; and perloo with baccala, chicken legs, ndjua, and Charleston gold rice. Dinner service begins at 5:30 p.m. and reservations can be made online.
Location Details Le Farfalle
Le Farfalle
15 Beaufain St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 212-0920
Mon.-Sat., 5:30-11 p.m. Weekend Brunch
Italian and Bar
Map
Thursday
Park Cafe Resolution Dinner
Although they no longer offer a regular dinner service, Park Cafe is still poppin up with family style dinners. This month's meal is all about sticking to your resolutions; Chef Pat Gottschall will prepare a menu of healthy yet delicious fare with wine pairings available. Tickets for the four course dinner will be $50 with the option to pair with wine for an additional $30. Seating begins at 6:30 p.m. but there will be a pre-dinner cocktail served at 6 p.m. for those who arrive early.
Location Details The Park Cafe
The Park Cafe
730 Rutledge Ave.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 410-1070
Breakfast, Lunch, Weekend Brunch
Cafés and Breakfast
Map
Friday
Kwei Fei Residency at The Daily
Chef David Schuttenberg continues his Kwei Fei residency at The Daily serving up Sichuan leaning dishes from 6 p.m. to midnight. The menu changes regularly, but expect both smaller and entree sized dishes along with beer, wine, and cocktails available for purchase.
Location Details The Daily
The Daily
652-B King St
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 619-0151
Modern American, Coffee + Tea Shops and Wine & Cheese Shop
Map
Saturday
Bacon and Beer at Rusty Bull Brewing Co.
If you're a human being and not a robot or extraterrestrial we're assuming you like bacon and beer. Head to Rusty Bull from 5 to 9 p.m. for brews paired with a bacon dish from Swig & Swine's mobile kitchen and a boozy maple bacon donut from Glazed. Swig & Swine is also partnering with Cowboy Cauldrons to introduce bacon weave smores — gooey marshmallow and chocolate inside juicy pieces of bacon woven together. Sold.
Location Details Rusty Bull Brewing Co.
Rusty Bull Brewing Co.
3005 W. Montague Ave.
North Charleston, SC
843) 225-8600
11 a.m.-11 p.m., Mon.-Sat. and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday
Bar
Map
Sunday
6th Annual Pig Roast and Bourbon Sip at Revelry
From noon to 3 p.m., stop by Revelry Brewing for a whole hog feast (with all the fixins) from Poogan's Smokehouse, bourbon samples from Diageo, and of course tasty cold brews from Revelry. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the door and include unlimited barbecue and three drink tickets. All proceeds from the event will be donated to nonprofit Feed the Need, which works with area chefs and restaurants to provide food for local homeless shelters and soup kitchens.
Location Details Revelry Brewing Co.
Revelry Brewing Co.
10 Conroy St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 203-6194
Wed.-Sat. 4-10 p.m.Sun. 12-6 p.m.
Brewery
Map

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS