Rodney Scott's BBQ celebrates one year with four Thursdays of funk

Jonathan Boncek

Pitmaster Rodney Scott

As if you needed an excuse to go order up some steaming whole hog barbecue in the dead of a Lowcountry winter, now you really need to get your butt (pun intended) in the door.In celebration of their one year anniversary in Charleston, Rodney Scott's BBQ will be holding a "February Funkfest" every Thursday of the month from 5 to 8 p.m. Rodney Scott himself will be joining area DJs and playing funky/disco tunes while serving up FREE whole hog sliders —guests can dance and dine while Scott works the tables.According to a press release, "Rodney’s love of music is a driving force behind his soulful food, and he thought this was the perfect way to share that passion with his customers while thanking them for their support."