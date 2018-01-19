Friday, January 19, 2018
Rodney Scott's BBQ celebrates one year with four Thursdays of funk
Featuring DJ Rodney Scott
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Fri, Jan 19, 2018 at 2:36 PM
Jonathan Boncek
Pitmaster Rodney Scott
As if you needed an excuse to go order up some steaming whole hog barbecue in the dead of a Lowcountry winter, now you really need to get your butt (pun intended) in the door.
In celebration of their one year anniversary in Charleston, Rodney Scott's BBQ will be holding a "February Funkfest" every Thursday of the month from 5 to 8 p.m. Rodney Scott himself will be joining area DJs and playing funky/disco tunes while serving up FREE whole hog sliders —guests can dance and dine while Scott works the tables.
According to a press release, "Rodney’s love of music is a driving force behind his soulful food, and he thought this was the perfect way to share that passion with his customers while thanking them for their support."
