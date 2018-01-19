Eat

Friday, January 19, 2018

Rodney Scott's BBQ celebrates one year with four Thursdays of funk

Featuring DJ Rodney Scott

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Fri, Jan 19, 2018 at 2:36 PM

Pitmaster Rodney Scott - JONATHAN BONCEK
  • Jonathan Boncek
  • Pitmaster Rodney Scott
As if you needed an excuse to go order up some steaming whole hog barbecue in the dead of a Lowcountry winter, now you really need to get your butt (pun intended) in the door.

In celebration of their one year anniversary in Charleston, Rodney Scott's BBQ will be holding a "February Funkfest" every Thursday of the month from 5 to 8 p.m. Rodney Scott himself will be joining area DJs and playing funky/disco tunes while serving up FREE whole hog sliders —guests can dance and dine while Scott works the tables.

According to a press release, "Rodney’s love of music is a driving force behind his soulful food, and he thought this was the perfect way to share that passion with his customers while thanking them for their support." 
Event Details Rodney Scott BBQ February Funkfest
@ Rodney Scott's BBQ
1101 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Thursdays, 5-8 p.m. Continues through Feb. 22
Festivals + Events
Map

Tags: , , ,

Related Events

  • Rodney Scott BBQ February Funkfest @ Rodney Scott's BBQ

    • Thursdays, 5-8 p.m. Continues through Feb. 22 Free to attend

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS