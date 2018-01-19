Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. releases first canned sour beers tomorrow Sat. Jan. 20

click to enlarge Provided

Double the mouth fun.

Maybe it's because we're sour-heads, but we are more than a little stoked to check out Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.'s double sour beer release tomorrow, Sat. Jan. 20 from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. You can snag both beers in four packs of 16 oz. cans for $14. Stick around for live music from the Black Diamond Band at 1 p.m.A sour base beer is mixed with apricot and peach puree, for a "hazy, golden beer" featuring "lactic, creamy acidity."This "bright, fresh" sour ale is both refreshing and "quaffable."Sign us up for both, please. In addition to the sour cans, EO Brewing has 20 beers currently on tap, as well as two casks. Get to drinkin'.