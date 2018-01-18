Eat

Thursday, January 18, 2018

Here's where to pre-order your King Cake in Charleston

King for a day

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Thu, Jan 18, 2018 at 1:06 PM

You know what time it is - BROWN'S COURT BAKERY
  • Brown's Court Bakery
  • You know what time it is
We've got a little less than a month before Mardi Gras, but that doesn't mean local pastry shops aren't already taking orders for King Cakes, those "flat, misshapen rings of cinnamon roll dough coated with a layer of sloppy icing that looks smeared on by a three year old" as Robert Moss once described them.

For the uninitiated, King Cakes are a New Orleans tradition where the King Cake represents the biblical Three Kings. A trinket or baby is typically baked inside the cake  and the person who receives the slice of cake with the baby is declared the King or Queen of the day. Fun, right?

If you, unlike Moss, love that idea, well good news. You can order yours now and have your pick between local pastry shops. Here's where to get one:

WildFlour

Lauren Mitterer is now accepting orders for her $18, 10-inch King Cakes. Pick up can be arranged for Feb. 9-13.
Location Details WildFlour
73 Spring St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 327-2621
6:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Bakeries
Map

Brown's Court Bakery

Has already taken a few pre-Mardi Gras order for their King Cakes. This year they're offering the traditional cinnamon version for $20 plus tax, with or without baby. Brown's Court's Miles Boinest says, "Typically we need 1-2 days heads up for orders, but we'll have a limited quantity for pickup on Mardi Gras."
Location Details Brown's Court Bakery
Brown's Court Bakery
199 St. Philip St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 724-0833
Daily, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Bakeries
Map

Callie's Hot Little Biscuit

Continues their tradition of offering King Cake biscuits this year and you can pre-order a baker's dozen of the short cake, vanilla icing biscuits now. No word on pricing, but we do know Callie's will make them available in the store beginning Feb. 9.
Location Details Callie's Hot Little Biscuit
Callie's Hot Little Biscuit
476 1/2 King Street
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 737-5159
M-Sun B, L. Late night F-Sat.
Breakfast and Southern
Map
Saffron Bakery
Saffron has Danish, cream-cheese filled King Cakes available but note: they do not put the babies in them as it's a choking hazard. Saffron did not have a specific price yet for the cakes, but did say people can order now and have the cake ready the next day provided the order comes in before 3 p.m.
Location Details Saffron
333 East Bay St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 722-5588
Breakfast, Lunch, & Dinner
Cafés and Bakeries
Map

