Maple Street Biscuit Co. to fill vacant space at James Island's Harris Teeter shopping center

It’s our favorite day of the week... Maple Monday! Have you tried The Sticky Maple yet? Flaky biscuit, all natural fried chicken breast, pecan wood smoked bacon, all topped with Bissell Family Farm real maple syrup. Tell us who you want to share The Sticky Maple with!

A post shared by Maple Street Biscuit Company (@maplestreetbiscuitcompany) on Jan 8, 2018 at 5:23am PST