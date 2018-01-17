Wednesday, January 17, 2018
Maple Street Biscuit Co. to fill vacant space at James Island's Harris Teeter shopping center
by Kinsey Gidick
on Wed, Jan 17, 2018 at 4:10 PM
reports that Maple Street Biscuit Co. is opening next to the European Wax Center, where a former dry cleaner once operated, at the Harris Teeter-anchored shopping center at 1739 Maybank Hwy.
The Jacksonville-based chain (which doesn't call itself a chain rather a group of community stores) specializes in, of course, biscuits, in addition to stick-to-your-ribs dishes like vanilla bean waffles, smokey mountain mac-n-cheese, bluegrass grits with cream cheese, and, dare I say it, glass jar salads. #jhc
P&C
doesn't say when James Islanders can expect this new biscuit biz, but sitting across from local favorite Muddy Waters Coffee, we expect (even with the baffling salads) it will do just fine.
NOTE: An original report of this article incorrectly placed the restaurant in the former Cure restaurant space.
