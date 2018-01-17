Eat

Wednesday, January 17, 2018

Maple Street Biscuit Co. to fill vacant space at James Island's Harris Teeter shopping center

Look out, Callie

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Wed, Jan 17, 2018 at 4:10 PM

The Post & Courier reports that Maple Street Biscuit Co. is opening next to the European Wax Center, where a former dry cleaner once operated, at the Harris Teeter-anchored shopping center at 1739 Maybank Hwy.

The Jacksonville-based chain (which doesn't call itself a chain rather a group of community stores) specializes in, of course, biscuits, in addition to stick-to-your-ribs dishes like vanilla bean waffles, smokey mountain mac-n-cheese, bluegrass grits with cream cheese, and, dare I say it, glass jar salads. #jhc

P&C doesn't say when James Islanders can expect this new biscuit biz, but sitting across from local favorite Muddy Waters Coffee, we expect (even with the baffling salads) it will do just fine.


Maple Street sells salads in a jar - MAPLE STREET BISCUIT CO. INSTAGRAM
  • Maple Street Biscuit Co. Instagram
  • Maple Street sells salads in a jar
NOTE: An original report of this article incorrectly placed the restaurant in the former Cure restaurant space.

Tags: , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS