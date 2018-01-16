Thunderguards Motorcycle Club to be replaced with globally-inspired tapas lounge

After 14 years in business, Bluerose Cafe changes ownership

Second bloom

After 14 years running the beloved Bluerose Cafe, Denis O Doherty has sold his West Ashley restaurant. In a Facebook statement, Doherty posted, "The time has come for me to exit the Bluerose after almost 14 years owning the rose and 40 years in the food and beverage industry. I'm tired."

By Kinsey Gidick

Eat