Tuesday, January 16, 2018

Swig & Swine set to open third location at Mt. Pleasant's Shipyard Park

Big on the pig

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Tue, Jan 16, 2018 at 1:56 PM

Swig & Swine's meat platter - JONATHAN BONCEK
  • Jonathan Boncek
  • Swig & Swine's meat platter
Nothing says baseball like barbecue, right? Well pitmaster and restaurateur Anthony DiBernardo certainly seems to thinks so. DiBernardo and the Queen Street Hospitality team have just announced that Swig & Swine, currently with locations in West Ashley and Summerville, will be expanding east of the Cooper to Mt. Pleasant sometime this February. And, specifically, to the highly anticipated, soon to open baseball facility, Shipyard Park.

"We are very excited to bring Swig & Swine across the river to Mt. Pleasant and are thrilled for the opportunity to partner with Shipyard Park in providing concessions and an on-site caterer for their events,” said DiBernardo in a press release. 


This third location

is a freestanding 3,600 square foot building overlooking Shipyard Park's two college-level fields and three intermediates fields. It will obviously be very sports viewing friendly, with eight televisions inside, seating for 88 diners, with 68 inside and 20 on an outside patio. Batter up! 


The press release says the layout of the Mt. Pleasant location is "a perfect hybrid of its Charleston and Summerville locations. The Mount Pleasant Swig & Swine boats a full, visible smoke room...as well as a full kitchen visible from the dining room."

Swig & Swine diehards, fear not: the menu at the new location will stay the same with daily specials coordinated between all three spots.

This Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., check out the Swig & Swine job fair at 2379 SC 41. There will be interviews for all positions; S&S employees receive health and dental benefits, a 401k plan, and PTO. 

Event Details Swig & Swine Job Fair
@ Swig & Swine at Shipyard Park
2379 SC 41
Mt. Pleasant
Charleston, SC
When: Fri., Jan. 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sat., Jan. 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Map

