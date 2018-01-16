goat.sheep.cow.north launches "grows with, goes with" series

click to enlarge
It's easy to be transported to another time and place when you enter goat.sheep.cow.north: the dreamy marble countertops, the crystal glassware, the plush red banquette, and exposed brick.
Now, with a little imagination (and a lot of wine and cheese) GSCN patrons can travel to specialty vino regions around the world during the shop's "grows with, goes with" series.
Starting this Wed. Jan 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., taste eats and libations from the region of Jura. Jura is a "department" in Eastern France known for valleys and lakes, forested mountains and alpine meadows. Oh, and for its comté cheese and diverse selection of wine. It's France's smallest designated wine region
but produces five main grapes: Chardonnay, Savagnin, Poulsard, Pinot Noir, and Trousseau.
goat.sheep.cow.north will serve four wines from the region and pair them with a taste of four Jura-produced cheeses and charcuterie.
Tickets for this mini vacay are only $10 at the door.