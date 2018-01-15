What's Poppin': BKeDSHoP, 2Nixons, Kwei Fei, and Short Grain on the menu this week

It's cold. So cold my hands hurt typing this. The only one thing for it? Double ramen intake. You have two options for excellent ramen this week not to mention decadent donuts at Brown Fox Coffee and some Sichuan to round out the weekend. Get poppin', people.
Guest Chef — Holy City Waffles
at Elliotborough Mini Bar
Mon. Jan. 15
5:30 p.m.
Don't waffle — whether you're in the mood for sweet or savory, Holy City Waffles has got your taste buds covered. They pop up at Mini Bar from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. serving everything from waffles and gravy to cinnamon roll waffles.
Short Grain
at Bar Normandy
Mon. Jan. 15
5 p.m.
Short Grain's Ramen with Friends tour continues tonight with a stop at Bar Normandy. There Short Grain's Shuai Wang and Bar Normandy's Alex Lira will team up for bowls of noodles that you can eat in or take out.
Pub Fare at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.
Tues. Jan. 26
5 p.m.
As we mentioned last week, Pub Fare pops up at EO Brewing Co. on Tuesdays this January. Offering up cheeseburgers, fries, and cheese sauce, Pub Fare is in high demand, so get to EO Brewing while the gettin's good.
2Nixons
at Craft Conundrum
Wed. Jan. 17
5 p.m.
For more A+ ramen, head to West Ashley Wednesday for 2Nixons. Jeffrey Stoneburger's pop-up will be serving up the good stuff from 5-10 p.m.
BKeD SHoP
at Brown Fox Coffee Co.
Fri. Jan. 19
7 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
Through the month of January, doughnut wizards BKeD SHoP will be set up each Friday morning at Mt. P newcomer Brown Fox Coffee Co. at 307 Simmons St. Pop in for a super decadent doughnut before BKeD moves in to its new brick-and-mortar downtown 99 Westedge at the Caroline in March.
Kwei Fei
at The Daily
Fri. Jan. 19 & Sat. Jan. 20
6 p.m. - midnight
Get your Kwei Fei fix this weekend as Chef David Shuttenberg serves Sichuan goodness on Friday and Saturday at The Daily.