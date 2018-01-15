Eat

Monday, January 15, 2018

What's Poppin': BKeDSHoP, 2Nixons, Kwei Fei, and Short Grain on the menu this week

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Mon, Jan 15, 2018 at 9:53 AM

It's cold. So cold my hands hurt typing this. The only one thing for it? Double ramen intake. You have two options for excellent ramen this week not to mention decadent donuts at Brown Fox Coffee and some Sichuan to round out the weekend. Get poppin', people.

Guest Chef — Holy City Waffles at Elliotborough Mini Bar
Mon. Jan. 15
5:30 p.m.
Don't waffle — whether you're in the mood for sweet or savory, Holy City Waffles has got your taste buds covered. They pop up at Mini Bar from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. serving everything from waffles and gravy to cinnamon roll waffles. 
Location Details Elliotborough Mini Bar
18 Percy St
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 577-0028
Breakfast (8-12 a.m.) & Dinner (5-10 p.m.)
Wine Bar and Bar
Map

Short Grain at Bar Normandy
Mon. Jan. 15
5 p.m.
Short Grain's Ramen with Friends tour continues tonight with a stop at Bar Normandy. There Short Grain's Shuai Wang and Bar Normandy's Alex Lira will team up for bowls of noodles that you can eat in or take out.
Location Details Bar Normandy
19 Broad St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
D
Bar and American
Map
Pub Fare at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.
Tues. Jan. 26
5 p.m.
As we mentioned last week, Pub Fare pops up at EO Brewing Co. on Tuesdays this January. Offering up cheeseburgers, fries, and cheese sauce, Pub Fare is in high demand, so get to EO Brewing while the gettin's good.

Location Details Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.
Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.
1505 King St. Ext.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 990-9449
Brewery, Pizza, Brewpub and Bar
Map


2Nixons at Craft Conundrum
Wed. Jan. 17
5 p.m.
For more A+ ramen, head to West Ashley Wednesday for 2Nixons. Jeffrey Stoneburger's pop-up will be serving up the good stuff from 5-10 p.m.
Location Details Craft Conundrum
630-A Skylark Dr.
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
Map
BKeD SHoP at Brown Fox Coffee Co.
Fri. Jan. 19
7 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
Through the month of January, doughnut wizards BKeD SHoP will be set up each Friday morning at Mt. P newcomer Brown Fox Coffee Co. at 307 Simmons St. Pop in for a super decadent doughnut before BKeD moves in to its new brick-and-mortar downtown 99 Westedge at the Caroline in March.
Location Details Brown Fox Coffee
307 Simmons St.
Mt. Pleasant, SC
Daily
Cafés
Map
Kwei Fei at The Daily
Fri. Jan. 19 & Sat. Jan. 20
6 p.m. - midnight
Get your Kwei Fei fix this weekend as Chef David Shuttenberg serves Sichuan goodness on Friday and Saturday at The Daily.
Location Details The Daily
The Daily
652-B King St
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 619-0151
Modern American, Coffee + Tea Shops and Wine & Cheese Shop
Map

