Platia food truck now serving lunch, dinner, and a side of magic at the Music Farm

Grab your favorite late night gyro at lunch now at the Music Farm
Mediterranean food truck Platia
has a new, spellbinding gig. Owners Edoardo Pignataro and Leonardo Friaf have taken over the Music Farm and are now serving lunch and dinner there six days a week with a side of magic.
"I'm a professional magician," says Pignataro who is originally from Italy. Pignataro says that he and Friaf's idea is to use the Music Farm during its off hours when it isn't hosting a show. Using the Music Farm's kitchen, they'll serve their Greek favorites at seating indoors and outside along with live music and, of course, some table-side illusions to anyone who cares to dine — no show ticket necessary.
"It's the same menu as the food truck," he says. Think lamb gyros, falafel, and kabobs, and loaded french fries.
But Platia food truck will still roll. After dinner service, the two will head back to the truck and continue to serve late night on King Street.
"It's a completely different experience between the quality of the food and magic that I promise no one is doing around here," says Pignataro.
Platia at the Music Farm is open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6 p.m.-midnight.