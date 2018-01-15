Ohio-based fast casual chain Poké Bros. lands in North Charleston

click to enlarge
Poke Bros.
The poke trend expands with a new concept in North Charleston
"The hottest fast casual restaurant concept to hit the Midwest" is coming to North Charleston. According to a Facebook page, Poke Bros.
will open at 5070 International Blvd.
With poké already a hit downtown at places like Poké Tea House and Beech, Poké Bros. looks to sate the North Charleston masses with its "build-your-own approach to crafting delicious poké bowls along our assembly line of fresh, wholesome ingredients."
According to the Poké Bros. website, the chain began when the founders visited California in 2015 and feel in love with the Hawaiian staple.
"It was obvious to us from the start that Columbus foodies would go nuts for poke but we didn’t want it to be expensive and inaccessible to the larger market. The fast casual concept seemed to fit this 'sushi in a bowl' cuisine really well so we designed an assembly line model to allow people to get the fish and toppings they wanted in each unique dish. It’s been really well received and we’re excited to be rapidly expanding across the Midwest and East Coast to offer fresh, authentic poke to everyone," the site reads.
Little wonder the franchise took off in South Carolina with locations in Greenville, Lexington, Irmo, and more.
The menu offers "high-quality, sushi-grade fish and farm-fresh veggies" in the aforementioned build-your-own bowl as well as pre-fab bowls like the Johnny Utah with salmon, avocado, edamame, cucumber, masago, and sriracha aioli, or the Shaka with chicken, edamame, carrots, green onion, avocado, crab stick, OG, sweet soy, and sriracha aioli. The price point is in keeping with the fast casual model with bowls ranging from $9-$13. There are also teas on the menu as well as something called poke nachos.
Look for Poké Bros. to open soon.