Here's the lowdown on this weekend's Taste of Folly

Start the weekend with a cocktail competition at Tides Hotel.
Ain't no party like a Center Street party (no, really). Taste of Folly kicks off this Fri. Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. with a cocktail competition at Tides hotel, with even more fun on Sat. Jan. 20 on Center Street from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. You can buy tickets online
or at the door.
Taste of Folly's cocktail competition, hosted by Cannon Distillery
, has Folly bars and restaurants serving up cocktails made with Cannon's special vodkas. In case you haven't heard of the local distillery, they handcraft their vodka from local corn grown on Edisto and milled by Geechie Boy Mill. Tickets to the competition are $20/adv. and $25/door and include samples of the cocktails, as well as the chance to vote for your fave.
On Saturday mosey your way down to Center Street for a big ol' food fest featuring food from local Folly restaurants including Rita's Seaside Grille, Blu, Pier 101, Snapper Jack's, Folly Beach Crab Shack, Surf Bar, Jack of Cups, Woody's Pizza, The Washout, Center Street Coffee, and more.
Several restaurants will have cooking demos set up at their booths and kids can head to the "kids kitchen" for practical kitchen skills in the areas of pots and pans percussion, plate spinning, and pasta making.
In addition to tastes of Folly, guests can check out an oyster shucking contest, server olympics, and a hot dog eating contest. Live music will be spread across four stages throughout the day, including acts like Shakin Martinis, Thomas Champagne, Whit's End, and Dave Grunstra.
Get even more deets at visitfolly.com.