Brews Next: Where to sip suds this week

If your New Year's resolution is to drink more beer, why not take the resolution up a notch, and be sure to drink only the best locally made stuff? Visit breweries, wine shops, and brewpubs for friendly service and perfect pours. You don't have to taste test brews every day of the week ... but we won't tell if you do. Check out the hip hoppy happenings below:
Monday
Get weird at the Woody Variety Show
at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. starting at 7 p.m. The Co.'s beer list
is steadily expanding; sip on everything from a hoppy American wheat to an imperial honey saison.
Namaste here and drink some beer — Bendy Brewski
stops by Frothy Beard starting at 6:15 p.m. for an hour of yoga and pint of beer.
From 5 to 7 p.m. at Summerville's Accent on Wine
, indulge in the "ultimate beer flight" for only $5.
Tuesday
Channel your inner Van Gogh at Frothy Beard's Sip and Paint
from 6 to 9 p.m.; participants will paint "Paris Glows."
Head to Edmund's Oast Brew Co. for beer and burgers
from Pub Fare from 5 to 10 p.m.
Wednesday
Nothing says hoppy hour like puppies and pints
! Head to Bay Street Biergarten from 4 to 7 p.m. for $1 off 16 oz drafts, and awesome deals on happy hour bites.
Rusty Bull hosts Paints and Pints
starting at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
Bohemian Bull hosts a beer dinner
starting at 7 p.m. with five beers and four courses for $40 featuring brews from Holy City Brewing.
Famulari's Brewpub hosts a "Girls Pint Out"
pizza party from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Tamashii food truck specializing in "Japanese Soul Bowls" stops by Ghost Monkey Brewery
from 5 to 8 p.m.
Friday
This year, resolve to read more books. Head to Frothy Beard for Itinerate Literate's Brews & Books
from 5 to 9 p.m.
Stick around Frothy for live music
from Forty Mile Detour starting at 7 p.m.
Saturday
Frothy is busy this week — they host the Captain's Comic Expo
: Drink and Draw from 6 to 9 p.m.; Artist and Craftsman Supply Store will have a selection of art supplies that you can sample and use while you draw and drink.
Middleton Place Restaurant holds a Braise and Brew dinner
from 6 to 9 p.m. featuring micro brews from Holy City Brewing paired with a delightful menu of eats including a wild mushroom and duck pot pie, a braised pork belly white bean cassoulet, and scallops served with turnips and lemon puree.
Brews & Books
pops up at Two Blokes Brewing from 3 to 9 p.m.
Sunday
Sunday Funday with
yoga, brunch, and beers at Holy City Brewing starting at 10 a.m.
Desayuno food truck serves up brunch
at Charles Towne Fermentory from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.