Learn German while drinking beer at Gene's Haufbrau at this language course

I won't be so bold to call it scientific fact, but my theory that the more alcohol you drink the better your foreign language fluency is pretty rock solid.
Using a methodology called "blindly accepting all liquor my host sister handed me," my research in Imatra, Finland as an 18-year-old exchange study revealed that my Finnish annunciation only became fully coherent after three shots of Koskenkorva Viina. By the time I stumbled out of the bars at 5 a.m. shouting "Voi Vittu!" into the breaking sunlight, my expletive rants could have been easily confused with that of a new recruit heading off to fight in the Winter War — I was that fluent.
With that in mind, let me endorse a new language course, Happy Hour Introduction to German. Taking place throughout the month of February, this Language Social class invites German enthusiasts to join teacher Lindsay Morris (full disclosure: she's a close friend) at Gene's Haufbrau in Avondale for weekly one-hour tutorials.
Morris studied German and History at the College of Charleston before nannying in Germany then getting her masters degree at the Citadel in school counseling. She's a fantastic teacher and one of the most hilarious people I've ever met.
If that's not enough encouragement, Morris adds that the class is "a great tool with all the German companies here, it's a way to prepare for a trip abroad, or just a way to learn how to order Bier the proper way." In other words, just Deutsch it.
All language learning materials will be provided in addition to German-themed snacks and beverages of your choice. The one month, four session course is $150. Space is limited and all attendees must register in advance
