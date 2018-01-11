Your best bets for Charleston Restaurant Week 2018

-
Jonathan Boncek
-
Skip your sad desk lunch and head to Minero for their Restaurant week 2 for $15 deal
It's that time of year again, Charleston. Restaurant Week
(Jan. 10-21), where places you love and places you forgot existed all put forth prix fixe menus with apps, entrees, and desserts you probably wouldn't order anyway. That being said, there are some good deals — read, a lotta food, and steals, and cheap booze! — plus plenty of excuses to break away from your dry January or Whole30 experiment. Check out some of our faves below:
Baller Brunches
2 for $20
Brunch can be overwhelming — so many beverages, so many ways to cook an egg, so many kinds of toast. We love a Restaurant Week brunch menu: limited choices, easier decisions. At Le Farfalle
, choose from mains like French toast, a Brussels sprout omelette, and slow roasted pork hash. For the second menu item, you can choose either a libation (Bellini or Bloody) or a dessert (affogato or olive oil cake). At East Bay Meeting House
, order a mimosa, Bloody, or glass of champagne and a main. Entree choices include a spinach and parmesan quiche; a portobello, ham, and cheddar quiche; French toast stratta; smoked salmon cream cheese bagel; two eggs, bacon or sausage, and roasted potato crepe de provence with ham, melted baby Swiss cheese, and Dijon sauce; and more. Best lunch break
2 for $15
Tired of that reheated desk soup? Pop over to Minero
for two courses that will fill you up and reawaken your creative energy. First course choices include red posole with Anson Mills Hominy, queso ranchero, and chopped salad. For the second course, choose from shrimp and masa grits; torta del dia; or two tacos with grilled octopus, lamb barbacoa, or Brussels sprouts.
Best bets on the peninsula
3 for $20
Restaurant Week is also a great excuse to try out those newer spots you've added to your "we should stuff our faces here like, ASAP" list. Edmund's Oast Brewing Co
.'s menu is pretty basic: soup or salad for first course, pizza or sandwich for the second course, and cookie or soft serve for the third course. But thrown in with all that? A complimentary beer. Now that's a meal. Pancito & Lefty
is also offering three courses for a cool 20 buckaroos, and the fare looks pretty fab. Choose from chips and guac, tortilla soup, or a shrimp cocktail for course one; sope, tacos, or pozole with braised pork, red Chile broth, mushrooms, cream, and tostadas for course two; and flan, a pecan tamale OR a seasonal cocktail for the third course. Best bets off the peninsula
3 for $25
Famulari's Brewpub
on James Island is another newer spot you may have been meaning to check out. Sure, a pizza place during Restaurant Week may not sound that exciting, but if you've got a big appetite and love the idea of house-made brews, this is your spot. Choose from cheese bread, loaded Fam's fries, or pepperoni rolls for course one and either a 14 inch New York pizza or Chicago style pie for course two. The kicker for this spot? You get TWO alcoholic beverages, either two pints of beer or two glasses of wine.
3 for $30
You should also bring your appetite and your hungriest friend to this next spot: The Granary
offers three courses, but the choices are above and beyond most prix fixe menus. Small plate offerings include: pork belly, baked oysters, spinach salad, scallops, roasted pumpkin agnolotti, vegetable tart tuna poke, and hot shrimp and lobster dip. Main courses include: burger, pork chop, duck pot pie, veggie plate, fried chicken, shrimp and grits, and a red Russian kale salad. Third courses are sides, from truffle fires to braised greens to buttered turnips.
Wild Card
3 for $25
Vintage Lounge
is not technically a participating Restaurant Week spot, but in the spirit of the event, they will be offering three cheeses paired with three wines for $25. Now this
is the perfect excuse to treat yo self.