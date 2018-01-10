Eat

Tattooed Moose is opening a third location at ... Citadel Mall

That makes three mooses?

Posted by Kinsey Gidick


Research suggests that by 2020, one out of every four malls in the America will be out of business, but that's not stopping Tattooed Moose from giving Citadel Mall a chance. The casual restaurant, known for our its garlic fries and dive bar sandwiches, is expanding to three locations with a new spot opening in the mall's former King Street Grille.

Tattooed Moose owners Mike and Jen Kulick have confirmed that the news is true and that the new location will offer the same menu as the Johns Island Tattooed Moose.

The Moose joins a shrinking community of retail and restaurant spots in the beleaguered shopping center that changed hands last February after Trademark Properties bought it. In a Live5 report, the sale was applauded by City Planner Jacob Lindsey saying, "The city looks forward to working with the new owners to achieve an outstanding mixed-use development on this critical property."
Part of Mayor John Tecklenburg's first term goals in revitalizing West Ashley was to redevelop the mall, but that hasn't stopped the closures. J.C.Penney closed in March and Rue21 followed in April. With the popularity of Tattooed Moose, however, maybe the restaurant can be a first step in the redevelopment Teck hopes to achieve.

Look for Tattooed Moose West Ashley to open in May or June.

