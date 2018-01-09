Sorghum and Salt holds James Beard guest chef preview dinner Wed. Feb. 21

click to enlarge
Sorghum and Salt's Tres Jackson will showcase his culinary skills at the James Beard House in March
S.C. native and Sorghum & Salt Chef Tres Jackson will be traveling to the Big Apple this March to show off his culinary finesse at the revered James Beard House. To get a taste of what the chef will be cookin' up at the venue — which has featured industry legends the likes of Daniel Boulud, Nobu Matsuhisa, and Gale Gand — reserve a table at S&S Wed. Feb. 21 at either 6 or 8:15 p.m.
No word on what the menu items will be, but in our April food review
of the restaurant, CP
critic Vanessa Wolf wrote about one of Jackson's creations, "Lawd have mercy, those beets. The dish starts out subtle, the first impression being one of a crumble dessert. Then the crunch 'olive dirt' topping asserts itself and the salinity of the dehydrated kalamata olives hits. It's at once one of the most unusual and special concoctions I've had the good fortune to chew: a total knockout of a dish."
In a press release Jackson says, "I'm honored to be invited to cook as a guest chef at the Beard House. Since it will be a memorable event for Sorghum & Salt and we have the incredible people who support us in Charleston year round, we want to celebrate and share the experience with them here at home."
Get a sneak taste of what Jackson will be serving in the historic Beard home at the pre-fixe preview dinner. The price has not been released yet, but you can make reservations at resy.com.