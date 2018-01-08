What's Poppin': Short Grain ramen at Spero and Pub Fare burgers at EO Brewing Co.

click to enlarge Your attention, please Instagram

You know you want Tuesday burger break

Folks, we know it's hard to keep up with all the local pop-ups. Hell, we struggle to remember what food event is happening when, such is the embarrassment of riches we live with. That said, as part of our 2018 resolutions, we're gonna do our damnedest to keep you better informed on all that's poppin'. Our goal is to post each Monday the hot pop-ups to be on the lookout for each week.So, without further adieu, here's what's doing:Mon. Jan. 86 p.m.Short Grain's Shuai and Corrie Wang are headed to Spero tonight for a special ramen pop-up. According to Short Grain's Instagram account, they'll be be collaborating on bowls of ramen as well as fun snacks." Even better, if you can't make tonight's event, plan to head in next week Monday as the ramen partnership will continue each Monday of January as Short Grain brings the bowl game to 616 Meeting St.Tues. Jan 95 p.m.Pub Fare, the pop-up known for baller burgers, takes over Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. and you who what that means? Burgers with badass beer. According to EOBC, Pub Fare will be taking over for consecutive Tuesdays, so go ahead and make that a repeat event on your Google calendar.