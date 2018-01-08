Chef April Robinson closes Butter Tapas in North Charleston

click to enlarge Butter Tapas Instagram

Chef April Robinson has closed her North Charleston restaurant

Critic Vanessa Wolf called Chef April Robinson a veritable Wonder Woman in her 2016 review of Butter Tapas. Serving as chef, waitress, and front of house, Robinson often managed to handle all the roles at her North Charleston restaurant while still serving great eats like tasty Tomato Tomahto salads, decadent duck wings, and novelty lobster corn dogs.But today Robinson has proven herself to be a mere mortal. According to, she's shuttering Butter Tapas, a restaurant she opened five years ago as Butter Cupcakes and later transformed into a full service restaurant.“I don’t know that North Charleston was 100 percent ready (for Butter),” Robinson told P&C. “I believed in my product and what I was doing: Those who appreciated it came, and those who didn’t, didn’t.”The chef has hinted at another project on Instagram, but couldn't be reached for comment.