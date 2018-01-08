Eat

Monday, January 8, 2018

Chef April Robinson closes Butter Tapas in North Charleston

Butter Tapas began as Butter Cupcakes

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Mon, Jan 8, 2018 at 3:43 PM

click to enlarge Chef April Robinson has closed her North Charleston restaurant - BUTTER TAPAS INSTAGRAM
  • Butter Tapas Instagram
  • Chef April Robinson has closed her North Charleston restaurant
Critic Vanessa Wolf called Chef April Robinson a veritable Wonder Woman in her 2016 review of Butter Tapas. Serving as chef, waitress, and front of house, Robinson often managed to handle all the roles at her North Charleston restaurant while still serving great eats like tasty Tomato Tomahto salads, decadent duck wings, and novelty lobster corn dogs.

But today Robinson has proven herself to be a mere mortal. According to Post & Courier, she's shuttering Butter Tapas, a restaurant she opened five years ago as Butter Cupcakes and later transformed into a full service restaurant.

“I don’t know that North Charleston was 100 percent ready (for Butter),” Robinson told P&C. “I believed in my product and what I was doing: Those who appreciated it came, and those who didn’t, didn’t.”

The chef has hinted at another project on Instagram, but couldn't be reached for comment.
In hindsight, I'm kicking myself after my visits to Butter Tapas. Sure, both times the food was on point — thoughtful, flavorful, and beautifully plated — and both times the service was skillfully handled by a gracious waitress.
By Vanessa Wolf
