Bacon and Bourbon breaks out the Pappy and more rare bottles for this year's event

Michael Campina
A Bacon and Bourbon attendee examines the options at last year's event
If you're a bourbonista, you're going to want to grab tickets to this year's Bacon & Bourbon scheduled for Feb. 10. The annual brown water fete is back and this time it's bringing in the big guns — a rare bourbon bar
pouring with everything from The Boss Hog IV "Black Prince" to 15-year Pappy.
All of the VIP tickets — the ones that get you in the gate an hour early for primo rare bourbon access — are sold out, but don't fret. Bacon & Bourbon's organizers assure us that the rare bar is open for all throughout the rest of the night.
That means you have the opportunity to try over 50 of the most hard to find bourbons on the market such as George T. Stagg Sr., Elijah Craig 18-Year, Jefferson's Presidential Select 16 year, Old Forester Birthday Bourbon, the aforementioned Pappy Van Winkle 15 year, and Parker's Heritage 24 year.
"The collection has doubled in size since last year so even those who were not lucky enough to scoop up VIP tickets back in September will have good options. Don’t be intimidated if you are new to bourbon, a skilled bar staff will advise you on what to taste and guide you through some experimentation," a fact sheet explains.
Imbibers are asked to purchase chips to trade for half ounce sips at the rare bourbon bar. Chips range from $10-$50 depending on the pour. For instance, that 15-year Pappy will likely cost you an additional $50, but you can try the 10-Year for $30."
"We have people coming in who all they want to do is taste the rarest of the rare and it's a great opportunity to do that," says Denise Boles of Bacon & Bourbon organizer GOCO Events. "But we have a lot of people who are knew to the bourbon experience and they can plop down $10 and taste something and see if they really like it before they go out and spend $100 on it."
In addition to the rare bar, the $75 general admission ticket will give you unlimited samples of bacon dishes and bourbon while you listen to live music from the likes of the Low Hills, in addition to laser skeet shooting and a mechanical bull riding championship.
Bacon & Bourbon
takes place at the Charleston Area Convention Center on Feb. 10 from 7:30 - 11 p.m.