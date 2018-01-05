Vogue calls Basic Kitchen "Charleston’s most quintessential place to dine"

click to enlarge
Vogue screenshot
Vogue profiled Ben and Kate Towill, owners of Basic Kitchen, this week
The same week as our review of Basic Kitchen
(82 Wentworth St.), Vogue
magazine gave Charleston's newest healthy-focused eatery some love. In an online piece called, "An Insider’s Guide to Charleston, According to the Cool Couple Behind This Chic New Café
," Vogue
writer Laura Neilson talks to Ben and Kate Towill, the couple behind Basic Kitchen, and gets their tips for visiting Charleston.
According to the Towills, Chef Jill Matthias' Chez Nous, Tu, and greasy spoon Marina Variety Store, are the places to hit up on a stop in the Holy City.
The Towills also shout out Zero George and its $300-plus per night rooms as their go-to accommodation suggestion for friends saying, “It is quintessential Charleston, with big fireplaces, beautiful lighting, amazingly comfortable beds and linens.”
And if you want to live the Lowcountry life like the Towills, rent a sailboat: "...go for an overnight sail, camping out in one of the hidden creeks up the Wando River. Or grab a bottle of wine and enjoy the sunset on a sail around Charleston Harbor."
Read the entire interview on Vogue's website
.
Jonathan Boncek
Basic Kitchen's Rainbow Bowl is made with sweet potato noodles, rainbow vegetables, and Thai peanut sauce.