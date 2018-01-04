Tired of bread and milk? Here's a list of open restaurants

Hope everyone enjoyed the snowstorm yesterday, we sure did. After the snowmen and the dog romping and the snowboarding behind various vehicles, some of you may be a bit tired of the icy wetness. If you're ready to venture back out into a land where meals and drinks are prepared for you, we've rounded up a list of spots that are currently open in the area.
Shout out to all the F&Bers who essentially follow the motto of the US Postal Service: "neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds." Cheers to y'all. Check out the below list to see what's open, and be sure to leave your gracious server/bartender a nice tip.
Downtown
Harbinger
is a harbinger of good news: they're open their regular hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bakehouse
will have adjusted hours today and will be opening their doors at approximately 10 a.m. You can check on their hours by calling (843) 577-2180.
Eclectic Cafe & Vinyl
is running normal business hours (7 a.m.-7 p.m.), but don't head here for eats, they're just serving up coffee drinks today.
The Daily
is open; after a few phone call attempts, no word on whether they will be open until 5 p.m. or close earlier.
Park Cafe
will open around 10:30 a.m. and will be open until 3 p.m.
Caviar and Bananas
will be open around 10:30 a.m. and a closing hour is TBD.
Get your 'za fix — Mellow Mushroom
is open from noon to 8 p.m.
Saffron Bakery
says they aren't sure when they'll open today; call (843) 722-5588 to get an update as the day goes on.
Taco Boy
will be open at 1 p.m. today
Queen Street Grocery
will be open today until 7 p.m.
Persimmon Cafe
is open no word on closing time.
Get ya some ribs — Sticky Fingers
opens at 2 p.m. today.
Harold's Cabin
is open and playing it by ear — they have food, coffee, and cocktails.
Fuel
is open with a limited menu and fully stocked bar; they may close early depending on the weather. Call (843) 737-5959 for updates.
Kitchen 208
opens at 12:30 with a limited menu.
Little Jack's
is open for lunch starting at 1 p.m. and will stay open regular hours.
Chez Nous
is open regular hours: 11:30-3 p.m. for lunch, 5:30-10:30 p.m. for dinner.
Pancito & Lefty
is opens at 4 p.m with happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m.
Kudu
is open and will determine closing hours depending on the weather.
Charleston Beer Works
is currently open, no word yet on closing time.
The Brick
is opening up at 4 p.m. today and will be serving .50 cent wings.
Does anything sound better right about now than a pizza from Luke's
? They're open from 4 to 9 p.m. tonight.
Proof
opens tonight at 4 p.m. for all of your imbibing needs.
North Charleston
Orange Spot
is open with a limited menu and plans to close around 4 p.m. today.
Mellow
is open from noon to 8 p.m. today.
Jim 'N Nicks
is open today in Mt. P and North Chuck until 9:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant
Brown Fox Coffee
is open until 2 p.m. today.
Mellow Mushroom
will be open at 11 a.m. with limited service.
Tidal Grounds Coffee
is open and playing it by ear, will close around 4 or 5 p.m. most likely.
Water's Edge
is open and also playing it by ear as far as closing time — head there now for the meatloaf or shrimp and clam pasta specials.
Charleston Sports Pub
is open noon to 9 p.m. today all locations.
Jim 'N Nicks
is open today in Mt. P and North Chuck until 9:30 p.m.
Southern Bar & Grill
opens at 1 p.m. today with a limited menu.
Folly, James Island, Johns Island
Muddy Waters
is open 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Taco Boy
will be open at 1 p.m. today,
Smoky Oak
Taproom is open until 3 p.m.
Whiskey business — Seanachai
is open from 4 to 8 p.m.
West Ashley
Mellow Mushroom
is open from noon to 8 p.m.
Ms. Rose's
will be open for lunch only.
Charleston Sports Pub i
s open from noon to 9 p.m. all locations.
Voodoo
will be open from 1 p.m. 'til sunset with a limited menu.
Tin Roof
opens at 1 p.m. and will host comedy open mic starting at 8:30 p.m.
DB's Cheesesteak
s will be open today, no word on closing time.
Summerville
Coastal Coffee Roasters is open serving up drinks and pastries.
This is an ongoing roundup; we will be adding spots as the day goes on. Please email maryscott@charlestoncitypaper.com if you see something missing.