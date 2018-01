Where to grab coffee downtown before the snowpocalypse of 2018

click to enlarge Keely Laughlin

We called some peninsula cuppa spots for all you coffee fiends out there in the cold. If you're downtown and need a caffeine fix, walk, don't drive, to these brave bean warriors.No answer on the horn, but according to Kudu's Facebook , the shop is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.Go getcha a matcha at The Daily — they may close early this afternoon if weather conditions worsen, but they're open now.The dino -themed spot is open til 7 p.m. Black Tap is open now, and will be open until early afternoon, making a call on closing time depending on the weather.Hop on over there for a latte now, The Rise is closing up shop at 11 a.m. City Lights isn't positive about a closing time, but say they should be open until early afternoon.