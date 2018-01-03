Where to grab coffee downtown before the snowpocalypse of 2018

click to enlarge
We called some peninsula cuppa spots for all you coffee fiends out there in the cold. If you're downtown and need a caffeine fix, walk, don't drive, to these brave bean warriors.
Kudu
No answer on the horn, but according to Kudu's Facebook
, the shop is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Daily
Go getcha a matcha at The Daily
— they may close early this afternoon if weather conditions worsen, but they're open now.
Tricera
The dino
-themed spot is open til 7 p.m.
Black Tap
Black Tap
is open now, and will be open until early afternoon, making a call on closing time depending on the weather.
The Rise Coffee Bar
Hop on over there for a latte now, The Rise
is closing up shop at 11 a.m.
City Lights Coffee
City Lights
isn't positive about a closing time, but say they should be open until early afternoon.