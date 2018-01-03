Eat

Where to grab coffee downtown before the snowpocalypse of 2018

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Wed, Jan 3, 2018 at 9:38 AM

We called some peninsula cuppa spots for all you coffee fiends out there in the cold. If you're downtown and need a caffeine fix, walk, don't drive, to these brave bean warriors.

Kudu
No answer on the horn, but according to Kudu's Facebook, the shop is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.  
4 Vanderhorst St.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
(843) 853-7186
Open Mon.-Sat. 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sun. 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
The Daily
Go getcha a matcha at The Daily — they may close early this afternoon if weather conditions worsen, but they're open now.
652-B King St
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 619-0151
Tricera
The dino-themed spot is open til 7 p.m.
41 George St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 297-8685
Black Tap
Black Tap is open now, and will be open until early afternoon, making a call on closing time depending on the weather.
70 Beaufain St
Downtown
Charleston, SC
843-793-4402
Mon-Fri 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat-Sun 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Coffee + Tea Shops
The Rise Coffee Bar
Hop on over there for a latte now, The Rise is closing up shop at 11 a.m.
75 Wentworth St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(877) 221-7202
City Lights Coffee
City Lights isn't positive about a closing time, but say they should be open until early afternoon. 
141 Market St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 853-7067
Open Mon.-Thurs: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Fri.& Sat: 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Sun: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
