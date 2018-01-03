Eat

Wednesday, January 3, 2018

Of course these Charleston bars are open during the snowstorm

Do you wanna build a Jager bomb?

Posted by City Paper Editorial Staff on Wed, Jan 3, 2018 at 1:56 PM

All right, it's time to convert the carriage tours to sleigh rides, Charleston bars are opening up tonight and if you wanna get lit in  a winter wonderland, you're gonna need Dasher and Dancer to get there.

Against our better judgement, here's where you can drink tonight during Charleston's once-a-decade snowstorm. If we're missing your bar and restaurant, hit us up with the deets by emailing connelly@charlestoncitypaper.com.

Downtown

Y'all know Recovery Room is open. Head there at 3 p.m. for their finest cheap bourbon.

Cutty's opens at 4 p.m.

D'Allesandro's Pizza is open.

Edmund's Oast is opening at 4:30 p.m. with what they're calling a bare bones, intimate evening.

Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. is open until 3pm.

Moe's Crosstown is open with limited menu until 4pm.

Queen Street Grocery is open.

Proof opens at 4pm.

The Harbinger is open.

Vintage opens at 5pm.

Mt. Pleasant, IOP, Sullivan's Island area

My Father's Moustache is playing the Arsenal vs. Chelsea game at 2 p.m. with a limited menu. You may turn into a soccer fan today.

Both Dog and Duck locations are open until 7 p.m. tonight.

On 41 opens at 4 p.m.

House of Brews is open until further notice.

The Windjammer plans on being open until around happy hour.

James, Johns Island, Folly Beach

Taco Boy is open on Folly Beach to serve Folly residents.

BLU is open.

North Charleston

DIG in the Park is currently open — check their social media before you head out.

Orange Spot Coffee is open until 3pm.

