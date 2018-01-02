Tuesday, January 2, 2018
Workshop adds Fowl Mouth to its lineup
Bird is the word
Posted
by Kinsey Gidick
on Tue, Jan 2, 2018 at 9:15 AM
Now we're not counting our chickens before they've hatched, but we have an inkling as to who the new tenant is that Workshop is supposed to announce at 10 a.m. today. According to Workshop's
website, it looks like a concept called Fowl Mouth is joining the fancy food court this month.
Workshop's website says that Fowl Mouth:
offers a fresh take on healthy, fowl-focused fare from Workshop, serving roasted chicken & vegetable sides, sandwiches and salads. The kind simple, hearty food you want to eat every day, and an every day price point.
And we can't say for certain, but it appears Koa Bowls is out with the arrival of this new bird.
We'll have more deets shortly, but if you're chicken enthusiast, there's your fowl weather news of the day.
Tags: Fowl Mouth, Workshop, new tenant, Image