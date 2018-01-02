Vendue Hotel opening Revival restaurant this spring, transitions Drawing Room to lounge

click to enlarge
The Vendue will open Revival in March
Changes are afoot in ye olde East Bay area. Cypress restaurant is being transformed into Tradd's, a classic American concept from Tradd and Weesie Newton. Lowe Enterprises has been given the greenlight to build a new waterfront hotel and expand Waterfront Park at 176 Concord St. And now we've learned that the Vendue Hotel
is making some renovations as well.
The hotel announced today that its Drawing Room restaurant will henceforth stop serving food and be a lounge as construction on a new restaurant, Revival, begins. Revival will replace the Starbucks on East Bay and Vendue that closed following Hurricane Irma.
"We had already discussed putting something else there that was better for our guests," explains Vendue publicist Wesley Sang. "One, it's a better spot for a restaurant for exposure. There's no place for people to sit in our small lobby." With the Drawing Room's open space, travelers were prone to rolling suitcases through the dining room, disrupting service, something the Revival will avoid.
"Our guests told us that we were missing an area where they can gather after a day of touring Charleston and relax with a glass of wine or cocktail. As a formal restaurant, Drawing Room did not meet that need of our guests," Avocet Hospitality owner Jonathan Weitz says in the press release.
Weitz and team debated keeping the name Drawing Room for the new restaurant, but Sang says given the new look and feel, in addition to a forthcoming new menu from Chef Forrest Parker, a new name felt right.
The Revival will open in late March.
