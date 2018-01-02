Commonhouse Aleworks throws open its doors in Park Circle on January 13

Cheers to you and yours as we close out 2017 and ring in the new year. 2018 will be an amazing year for us and for Park Circle. We look forward to serving you! •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• #parkcircle #buildingabrewery #comingsoon #craftbeer #brewery #brewerylife #charleston #chsbeer #drinklocal #drinklocalbeer

A post shared by Commonhouse Aleworks (@commonhousealeworks) on Dec 31, 2017 at 1:31pm PST