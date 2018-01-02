Tuesday, January 2, 2018
Commonhouse Aleworks throws open its doors in Park Circle on January 13
Photo finish
by Kinsey Gidick
on Tue, Jan 2, 2018 at 4:43 PM
Celebrate completing the Charleston Marathon (or just your love of craft beer) on January 13 by hitting up Commonhouse Aleworks
(4831 O'Hear St.) grand opening party. The newest brewery to open in North Charleston will unlock its doors at 10 a.m.
According to Commonhouse's Facebook event page, Hank Hanna and Pearce Fleming's new brewery will be serving "house crafted beers, a guest tap or two, and food from several well known local vendors."
Danny Madison & Tumbleweed are also slated to play in the afternoon with the Danielle Howle Band performing in the evening.
The party goes until 10 p.m. Find more details on Commonhouse Alework's Facebook page.
