Eat

Friday, December 29, 2017

How well do you remember this year's Charleston food news?

86: This year

Posted by Sam Spence on Fri, Dec 29, 2017 at 4:49 PM

2017 had its highs and lows for the Charleston restaurant industry. Take the quiz to refresh your memory and find out how well you remember.

Related The highs and lows of 2017's Charleston food news: Reality Bites
The highs and lows of 2017's Charleston food news
Reality Bites
If last year was all about comfort eating, this year was all about survival food. What can I eat to make me feel like I'll make it out of the next four years alive? For me, that meant a lot of Ladles and Poke Tea House lunches punctuated by some indulgent dinners at Le Farfalle, Stella's, Bar Normandy, FIG, and Spero. And thank god I did because I needed to keep my strength up for the shitstorm — in food news and beyond — that was 2017.
By Kinsey Gidick
Features

Tags: , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2017, Charleston City Paper   RSS