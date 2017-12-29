How well do you remember this year's Charleston food news?

The highs and lows of 2017's Charleston food news

Reality Bites

If last year was all about comfort eating, this year was all about survival food. What can I eat to make me feel like I'll make it out of the next four years alive? For me, that meant a lot of Ladles and Poke Tea House lunches punctuated by some indulgent dinners at Le Farfalle, Stella's, Bar Normandy, FIG, and Spero. And thank god I did because I needed to keep my strength up for the shitstorm — in food news and beyond — that was 2017.

By Kinsey Gidick

