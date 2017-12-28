Dell'z on The Macon brings more vegan options to North Charleston

50 great things to eat in Charleston for $9 or less

More for Less

We do a lot of bitching about not being able to find cheap eats in Charleston. But if you look a little closer, there are tons of places to get a great meal for less. And cheap food doesn't have to taste like it is. Here are some of the best local eats on a budget.

By Kinsey Gidick and Enid Spitz

Dish Dining Guide - Summer 2017