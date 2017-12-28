Eat

Dell'z on The Macon brings more vegan options to North Charleston

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Thu, Dec 28, 2017 at 11:41 AM

Maudell Grayson has been building a loyal following for eight years with Dell'z restaurants. With healthy eats like rainbow salads, cauli rice nachos, and Jazzy pizzas the business grew from its original Cannon Street location to Rutledge, and now, thanks to her daughter Smarel Brown, Dell'z has expanded to North Charleston.

Brown's new Dell'z on The Macon at 2021 Reynolds Ave. has taken over the former experimental coffee shop, The Macon, run by the nonprofit Metanoia and is entirely vegan.
The menu will change frequently, but right now you can find offerings such as taco bowls with mango, salsa, and cashew cheese and the Picky Nikki salad with chopped kale, kalamata olives, grapes, chickpeas, quinoa, sunflower seeds, and mustard vinaigrette.

The small space offers cozy seating beneath a floral mural with an African proverb that translates to "Eat so that you may live." 

Dell'z on The Macon is open Mon.-Sat. from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

