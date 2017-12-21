The Daily makes ordering a little easier with new check-out bar

Eat

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Thu, Dec 21, 2017


The point-of-sale situation at The Daily was always a little awkward. When the cafe opened in 2014, staff roamed the floor with iPads, checking guests out in a "You ready?" approach.

Then The Daily gave in and installed a small counter that sat kitty-corner to the open kitchen where a queue would form, often blocking other guests trying to get to the cafe's limited seating.

Today, however, the shop has a new look that finally seems to make sense both aesthetically and practically. On the right wall, a new counter works as a check-out and pastry display, a shift that has also allowed The Daily to add more seats. And The Daily team gets bonus points for painting the counter the same teal as the shop's La Marzocco espresso machine.     

Hat tip for improving sleepy coffee fiends' morning grab-and-go struggle.
